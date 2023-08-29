How to make EPIC tacos with Agave & Rye

Agave & Rye in Indianapolis, located at 336 South Delaware St, is a taco lover’s haven curated by the visionary Nathan Elliott. This culinary gem turns tacos from basic to epic, offering an extraordinary menu that marries tradition with innovation.

Picture yourself savoring The Swipe Right Herbed Chicken, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Aged White Cheddar, Salsa, and Sour Cream, or The Jedi Sweet Chili Crispy Chicken, Baby Corn, Water Chestnuts, Cilantro, Green Onion, Carrots, Red Bell Peppers, Lo Mein Noodles, Spicy Crispy Carrots, Crispy Puffy & Soft Flour Shell.

With an array of craft cocktails, tequilas, and whiskeys, your beverage options are equally impressive. All of this is enveloped in an inviting ambiance, making each visit a sensory feast. For updates and inspiration, be sure to visit Agave & Rye, and prepare to go on a taco journey like no other.