Indiana’s CSA champion, Jason Michael Thomas, Cooks up a farm-fresh feast

Get ready for a sizzling adventure as we invite Jason Michael Thomas, the visionary behind Urban Awareness Gardens, to our kitchen.

Join us as we delve into the world of community-supported agriculture, better known as CSA, and discover how this movement is flourishing right here in Indiana.

During his visit, he showcased a sample CSA package from his own farm, brimming with locally sourced goodness – potatoes, onions, garlic, herbs, carrots, and more.

In the first segment, we’ll dive into the ingredients and prep for a mouthwatering beef stew, and in the second segment, witness the masterpiece come to life as we pull it out of the oven, serve it up, plate it, enjoying each bite.

This isn’t just about food; it’s about supporting and strengthening our Indiana agricultural infrastructure.

So, grab a seat at the table, and let’s celebrate the flavors with Jason Michael Thomas! 💪🌱🍲

For more information, visit Jason’s website: https://jasonmichaelthomas.myshopify.com/