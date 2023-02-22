Life.Style.Live! Recipes

National Margarita Day with Alcomy LLC owner Brett Butler

It’s National Margarita Day! 🍹

The owner and operator of Alcomy LLC, Brett Butler, put his mixology skills to the test on today’s Life.Style.Live! with two margarita recipes. You can visit the Alcomy LLC website for more great drink ideas.

Alcomy Elixirs can be found at the Carmel, Broad Ripple and Indy Winter Farmers Markets through April 2023!

Spicy Basil Margarita

2 oz. Milagro Tequila Blanco

.75 oz. Triple Sec

1 oz. Tres Agaves Organic Agave Nectar

2 oz. Fresh Homemade Sour Mix (2:2:1 Lemon-Lime-Mandarin Juices)

4-5 Fresh basil leaves

2-3 Jalapeno slices

3-4 Cucumber slices

2 dashes Himalayan pink salt

Muddle the jalapeno, cucumber and basil with the agave nectar. Add the rest of the ingredients, and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Double strain over ice in a large rocks or Collins glass and garnish with fresh basil, lime and cucumber.

The Smoking Jacket

1.5 oz. Milagro Tequila Blanco

.5 oz. Del Maguey La Vida Mezcal

.5 oz. Passoa Passion Fruit liqueur

1 oz. Smoked Habanero Honey Chipotle syrup

1 oz. Pineapple Juice

.75 oz. Lime Juice

Cilantro

Grapefruit Seltzer

Muddle the cilantro with the smoked honey syrup. Add ice, the rest of the ingredients (except the grapefruit seltzer) and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Double strain over ice in a large rocks or Collins glass and top with a splash of grapefruit seltzer. Garnish with charred pineapple and lime.