SLAPFISH giving away free lobster rolls in honor of ‘End of Summer Celebration’

SLAPFISH, the modern seafood restaurant known for its fresh and innovative approach to seafood cuisine, is gearing up for a spectacular “End of Summer Celebration.” Taking place on Saturday, August 19th, at the downtown Indianapolis location on 345 Massachusetts Avenue, this event promises a day of culinary delights and appreciation for loyal customers. As a token of gratitude, the first 100 visitors starting at 12 p.m. will be treated to a complimentary lobster roll, exemplifying SLAPFISH’s commitment to offering delectable seafood experiences. The celebration holds a special significance, marking the establishment’s resilience during the past few years and giving back to the community that has supported them.

(WISH Photos)

Notably, SLAPFISH Mass Ave holds a unique place as it originally opened its doors amid the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This celebratory occasion is an opportunity to commemorate this space’s journey with its patrons. Operating as a hub for fast-casual lunches and providing full-service dining experiences for dinners, SLAPFISH Mass Ave has quickly become a local favorite. Its menu boasts a tempting array of offerings, from the iconic $1 oysters to the tantalizing Firecracker Shrimp Fettuccine and the impressive Seafood Tower. Beyond its delectable fare, SLAPFISH also features the “Raw Bar” as an integral part of its overall experience, ensuring a comprehensive seafood adventure for all who visit.

The brainchild of local restaurateurs Mark and Lauren Weghorst, SLAPFISH is deeply rooted in the culinary landscape of Indiana. The Mass Ave location, which was the second SLAPFISH outlet established in the state, stands alongside its counterparts in Noblesville and Fishers. The restaurant prides itself on offering a kid-friendly menu, making it an ideal destination for families, and also provides an extensive catering menu for special occasions. A notable development is the convergence of SLAPFISH Mass Ave and its adjacent Raw Bar under the unified banner of “SLAPFISH Mass Ave,” aimed at enhancing the customer experience. This celebration not only honors the Weghorsts’ entrepreneurial spirit but also represents the embodiment of SLAPFISH’s brand philosophy—delivering exceptional seafood in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere.