LiftOff Creamery awarded by Indianapolis mayor as certified vendor of the month

The owner of LiftOff Creamery has recently been awarded a certificate from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the city’s Office of Minority & Women Business Development as the city’s very first Vendor of the Month.

The local aviation-themed ice-cream parlor offers ice cream, desserts and shaved ice in Herron-Morton Place.

Ryan Lynch, owner of Liftoff Creamery, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!”

The Vendor of the Month initiative was created by OMWBD to bring additional attention to certified minority, women, veteran, and disabled-owned business enterprises (XBEs) that are making a positive difference across Indianapolis neighborhoods.

LiftOff Creamery was chosen to be the OMWBD Vendor of October 2022 due to their mentorship with Indianapolis youth.

Visit their parlor at 111 E 16th St. Ste 105 for fall inspired treats!

