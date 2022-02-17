Life.Style.Live!

Lil’ Dumplings Noodle Bar chef prepares Kimchi Ramen, DanDan Noodles  

by: Tierra Carpenter
Lil’ Dumplings Noodle Bar is the latest concept from entrepreneurial local chef Carlos Salazar.

The menu will take you on a flavorful adventure, with favorites like Spam Musubi, DadDan Noddles, Duck Ramen and the mouthwatering Fried Bao topped with powdered sugar.

Salazar joined us today to show us how he prepares Kimchi Ramen and DanDan noodles, and give us a taste of a few of his other dishes.

Treat your taste buds to what’s cooking at Lil’ Dumplings Noodle Bar. 

For more information visit:

Instagram: Lildumplings_noodlebar 

Facebook: Lil Dumplings Noodle Bar 

