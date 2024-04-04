Lilly Boys & Girls Club: Reliving your youth with ‘Adult Recess’

Join the fun at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis’ “Adult Recess” on Friday, April 26th, starting at 7 p.m.

Located at the Lilly Boys & Girls Club in the Fountain Square neighborhood (801 S State Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203), this event encourages guests to ditch formal attire and take a break from adulting while supporting the city’s kids.

At “Adult Recess,” you can relive your youth with a twist of adulthood.

Enjoy games like dodgeball, unleash your artistic side with wine and canvas, savor tasty bites and adult beverages, and groove to tunes spun by DJ “SoundsByTodd.”

Your ticket, priced at $50 per person, not only grants you access to the event but also covers the cost of a summer camp membership for one Club member.

By attending, you’re supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis in providing a safe haven and life-enriching programs for thousands of local youth.

It’s a chance to have a blast while making a difference.

Don’t miss out! Purchase your tickets now through the event website at www.bgcindy.org/events/adult-recess/.

Remember, guests must be 21 years or older to attend.