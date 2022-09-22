Life.Style.Live!

Lilly Day of Service brings out hundred of employees to help cleanup, brighten Indianapolis community

There will be different sites around Indianapolis where 950 Lilly employees will be doing 19 different projects to help spiff up parts of the town on Thursday as part of the Lilly Global Day of Service.

Every year, Lilly employees volunteer in local communities around the world through our Global Day of Service.

They also partner with local organizations to advance their efforts to promote healthy lives, healthy minds and healthy communities. Our employees have volunteered in 65 countries and given more than 1.2 million hours since 2008.

While some sites incorporate public art; some are landscaping and trash clearing.

“Life.Style.Live!” host Randall Newsome payed a visit to the Brightwood Community Center at 21st and Arsenal where a mural was underway and spoke to Shonna Majors, executive director of Bright wood Community Center, and Jeremy Kranowitz, president/CEO of Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.

For more information, click here.

