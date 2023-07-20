Little Flower House Concert Series making a special return!

Get ready for a delightful musical experience at the Little Flower Music Festival as we welcome Kati Loreen Taylor, Community Arts Promoter and Host of the Little Flower House Concert Series. Hosting house concerts has been an incredibly rewarding endeavor for Kati and her community. These intimate and safe spaces provide local musicians, comedians, and artists with the opportunity to share their creative talents and explore new ideas. The house concerts foster active engagement from a receptive audience, building connections and strengthening neighborhood ties. It’s a family-friendly event where everyone can come together to enjoy local art and show their support. Kati’s passion for music and the performing arts has inspired her to nurture a kinder community, and the Little Flower House Concert Series has flourished into a premier monthly event, creating a supportive community of followers.

Although the monthly Little Flower House Concert Series has come to a close, it’s making a special return for one weekend only as the Final House Concert Weekend & Moving Sale! Taking place on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, this event will feature 16 local artists, including the Indiana Jazz Hall of Fame vocalist Everett Greene and Rockabilly Hall of Fame Legend Art Adams. Additionally, there will be a moving sale starting at 9 a.m. on both days, with various items available for purchase throughout the yard. As the music begins at 1 p.m., most items will be offered at a “pay what you can” price. Guests are encouraged to contribute any amount to the “Moving Sale Artist Tip Bucket” and take home their chosen items. The funds collected will be distributed to the performing artists. There will also be a tip jar for the artists, following the traditional house concert format. Join in for an enchanting weekend of live music, support for the arts, and the chance to bring something special home from the moving sale. Your participation will greatly assist the host as she downsizes and bids a fond farewell to the series.