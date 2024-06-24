Search
Little Tulip Tree Boutique in Carmel Now Sells New Changing Clutch

by: Divine Triplett
Little Tulip Tree boutique in Carmel is now offering the new Changing Clutch from The Beaufort Bonnet Company x Pluie Pret.

This product has just launched nationally.

It is Pluie’s first product for consumers after their debut of the world’s first and only self-sanitizing diaper-changing table on Shark Tank.

Brittany Hizer, co-founder and COO of Pluie, collaborated on this innovative product. Molly Lawhorn, the owner of Little Tulip Tree Boutique, is excited to bring this new offering to customers.

Shoppers can find the new Changing Clutch at Little Tulip Tree boutique in Carmel.

