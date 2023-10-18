LIV Golf ready for final tournament of the league season

LIV Golf logo during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship is the final tournament of the league season.

It all takes place October 22 through 24.

The team championship consists of 48 players comprised into 12 teams.

Some of the top golfers in the world are featured, including Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith, Brooks Koepka, and more.

More than a quarter of the league’s star-studded, international field are major champions, with 25 major victories amongst them.

For each head-to-head team matchup, three matches will take place, two singles matches and one alternate-shot match.

All 32 players amongst the eight teams compete in a shotgun start. They will play until there is a winner.

Each match winner receives one point, and the first team to earn two points will advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Following Friday’s results, team captains for the top four seeds and captains for the four quarterfinal match winners will convene. The higher-seeded teams then select their opponents for Saturday’s semifinal round.

On Sunday, all 48 players amongst the 12 teams will compete in one round of stroke play, with all four players’ scores counting towards their team’s score.

The four teams advancing to the finals will compete for places 1-4. Teams eliminated in the semifinals compete for places 5-8.

Teams eliminated in the quarterfinals will compete for places 9 through 12. Larger prizes are awarded to teams based on their final position.

The 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship will air from 1:00pm to 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

You can watch on The CW, The CW App and LIV Golf Plus.