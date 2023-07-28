Search
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Live from The Dominican Republic Pavel checks in from his homeland, sharing his musical journey and experiences with viewers worldwide.

As a talented musician, he brings the essence of the Dominican Republic’s vibrant culture and rich musical heritage to life through his performances. With his remarkable talent and passion for music, Pavel’s World promises to be an enchanting experience, transporting audiences on a rhythmic and melodious journey through the heart of the Caribbean.

