Live from the world’s largest sportsbook: Counting down to the big game

Las Vegas is buzzing with excitement as the Big Game is just 30 days away on February 11, 2024.

Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Resort & Casino, is ready to discuss the upcoming events and the city’s growth as a sports destination. In 2023, Las Vegas made headlines with the first Formula One race, the Vegas Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup, and more.

The Big Game weekend is expected to draw over 400k visitors, and various viewing parties cater to different preferences.

Stevens highlights the city’s transformation from having no pro sports teams a decade ago to hosting major events. He also discusses Las Vegas’ role in sports betting.

Looking ahead to 2024, the city promises a year-round sports extravaganza, including March Hoops, Formula One, and various tournaments and games.

Derek Stevens, a key player in the city’s revitalization, owns several iconic properties.

Las Vegas welcomes everyone to enjoy the excitement of the sports throughout the year.