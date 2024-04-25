Live, laugh, love at the Middle Ground Comedy Festival 2024

Get ready to laugh your socks off as the Middle Ground Comedy Festival returns to Indianapolis from April 25th to 28th.

Now in its second year, this four-day event promises humor and entertainment across multiple venues in the city.

Attendees can expect a diverse lineup featuring 13 standup comedy shows and 2 live podcast recordings, ensuring there’s something for everyone’s comedic taste.

The festival’s lineup of headliners are no strangers to the comedy scene.

From Al Jackson, known for his appearances on “The Bob & Tom Show” and “The Daily Blast Live,” to the hilarious antics of Lucas Waterfill, crowned the 2021 Funniest Person in Indiana and featured on Amazon Prime Video, audiences are in for a treat.

Joining them are comedy heavyweights like Tom Thakkar, gracing stages on CONAN and The Tonight Show, and Lace Larrabee.

Whether you’re a die-hard comedy lover or simply looking for a night of lighthearted fun, this festival is not to be missed.

Grab your tickets, gather your friends, and prepare for a comedy experience that’ll leave you grinning all night!