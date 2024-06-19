Living with Sickle Cell Disease in Indiana

More than 1,700 Hoosiers are living with Sickle Cell Disease, a rare blood disorder.

In SCD, red blood cells become hard, sticky, and C-shaped, which can block blood flow.

This can lead to organ damage, serious infections, or even stroke.

SCD is most common among African American, Hispanic/Latino, South Asian, and Middle Eastern people. Many more Hoosiers likely carry the Sickle Cell trait and can pass this serious disease to their children.

Kisha Hampton, Sickle Cell Outreach Coordinator, Innovative Hematology Inc. home to the Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center, joined us on the show to talk about World Sickle Cell Day.

He also discussed new treatments, therapies, and the latest efforts to improve access to care.

Sickle Cell Disease in Indiana: Key Statistics

Marion and Lake Counties have the highest number of people with SCD in the state.

87% of those with SCD are Black.

1 in every 446 babies born to Black families has SCD.

52% of those with SCD are female, and 48% are male.

69% use Medicaid as their main form of insurance.

Healthcare disparities among racial minority groups in the U.S. lead to poor outcomes for those with SCD.

World Sickle Cell Day is a chance to raise awareness about this life-threatening condition and to support efforts to improve care and treatment for those affected.