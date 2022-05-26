Life.Style.Live!

Local Brewery celebrates Indiana dads with Bad Dad of the Year Contest

Indiana-based brewery Bad Dad Brewing Co. is living up to its name as they search for the “Bad Dad of the Year” for its 2nd annual Bad Dad Day, held the day before Father’s Day.

Patrick Howard, co-owner and VP of Sales for Bad Dad Brewing Co. joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” with all of the event’s details.

They’re looking for epic tales that best encapsulates everything your dad or father figure is to you and what you think will earn them a spot in the Bad Dad Hall of Fame. All nominations will be accepted through Friday, June 3, at 11:59pm and the winner will be announced in the taproom on Bad Dad Day – Saturday, June 18th. The winner will get to see their face on the Bad Dad of the Year beer can and receive a $300 Bad Dad Brewing Co. gift card (to buy Bad Dad beer for a year)! The champion will also snag a swag bag, our idea of a winning trophy, and a special place in our Bad Dad Hall of Fame. Additional prizes will be awarded to a few dads who almost made it.

HOW TO ENTER

Submissions can be submitted to sarah@baddadbrewery.com. Please include:

1. Contact info: Your first and last name and phone number.

2. Nominee’s Name

3. A funny story, “bad” advice, a famous dad-ism, or anything you can think of that really shows us how your dad hilariously succeeded at being a Bad Dad.

4. Photos and videos are not required, but highly encouraged – the more badass and downright crazy, the better, but please nothing illegal.

For more information, click here.