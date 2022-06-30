Life.Style.Live!

Local Chef/Photographer to appear in new Netflix series, prepares ‘Tidy Josephs’

You’ve heard of Sloppy Joes, but how about, Tidy Josephs?

We were loving everything about his twist on this classic dish Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” prepared by Torrie Hudson, chef and photographer!

Hudson is set to be featured in an upcoming Netflix series called, “Easy-Bake Battle.” It will center around the famous Easy-Bake Ovens and will be hosted by “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski.

His Tidy Josephs are a fun dish perfect for an appetizer and hosting guests.

Hudson says his photography and love for food go hand in hand. Watch the video above to hear more about this and to see how his dish from today is prepared.

For more from Hudson, click here and visit the social media below.

Instagram: Torriehudson

Facebook: Torrie Hudson

TikTok: TorrieH3k