Local church to help families navigate grief during the holidays

The holidays are often celebrated as a joyful time of the year, filled with festive activities and a sense of holiday merriment.

However, it’s important to recognize that for many individuals, this season can also be marked by grief and sorrow.

To provide support to those who may be grappling with the loss of a loved one during the holiday season, Pilgram Missionary Baptist Church is organizing an event called “Healing for the Holidays.”

We are honored to have Pastor Jay Johnson from the church here with us today to provide further details about this event.

Participants in this gathering will have the opportunity to engage in a panel discussion, take part in a candlelight ceremony, and participate in a worship service.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14th, at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at 1060 W. 30th Street. For those seeking additional information, we invite you to listen to the full interview above.