Local competition ice sculpture demonstrates his process

Stephan Koch has been carving ice for over 20 years and owns and operates Indiana Ice Studio, Inc., a full-service ice sculpture company in central Indiana.

He competes at ice sculpture competitions regularly and has competed in Fairbanks at the World Ice Art Championships since 2008.

Koch just completed in the 2022 Festival of Ice, which featured carving demonstrations by professional ice carvers.

This competition happens every January in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

