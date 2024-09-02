Local event ’40WON’ to help women confidently conquer their 40s

Ebony Stroder joined us on All Indiana to chat about her empowering approach to “Courageously and Confidently Conquering Our 40s.”

Known for her inspiring messages, Ebony shared how women can truly embrace this decade of their lives with a sense of confidence and courage.

Her event, Courageously and Confidently Conquering Our 40s, is taking place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8th. Visit her Instagram page to find out more information!

On the show, she talked about how your 40s can be a time for focusing on self-care, personal growth, and tackling new challenges head-on.

Ebony encouraged women to view this stage as a period of transformation and empowerment, where they can take control of their lives and dive into their passions.

Ebony’s conversation was a great reminder that this decade can be filled with opportunities to grow stronger and more confident. Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!