Local food journalist, Mike G, to release new wine at Daniel’s Vineyard’s ‘Sunday Funday’ event

Where’s Mike G?

Well, today he’s with the “Life.Style.Live!” team letting them taste his newest wine which will officially be released on Feb. 7.

Mike Gillis, food & lifestyle journalist, shares his journey of discovering new food and beverages throughout Indianapolis on social media, and this has led him to traveling across the country and having special menu items at restaurants and coffee shops, and as of 2021, his own wines.

Gillis joined us today along with Blake Trobaugh of Daniel’s Vineyard.







The two worked together to create white and red blends that have been extremely popular and sold out in just a few months. At the end of this month, Gillis will be restocking his wine and it will be available at liquor stores across the entire state of Indiana as well as restaurants and bars.



His ability to tell stories along with providing behind-the-scenes views of businesses is how he connects his audience to places. His goal is to expose people to more so they can do more.

Gillis’s 2nd Edition of Reflection is a unique blend of barrel-aged, vintage wine and freshly fermented wine made with grapes from Indiana blended with grapes from the West Coast to create a complex and balanced wine with notes of blackberry jam, and just a hint of vanilla. The smooth tannins make for a full mouthfeel and a warm finish that lingers.

It will be released at the “Sunday Funday” event at Daniel’s Vineyard on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Mike G. has partnered with GANG GANG to bring you the ultimate wine tasting experience for the 2nd Edition of his Red Wine ‘Reflection’ at Daniel’s Vineyard.

Throughout the duration of the event, you will be able to purchase bottles of ‘Reflection’ stop by, grab a bite to eat from Pi Indy, see art and enjoy live performances. This experience will be one to remember and you do not want to miss it! All ages are welcome. You must be 21+ to drink.

Tickets are available online at wheresmikeg.com.

For more information visit:

wheresmikeg.com

danielsvineyard.com