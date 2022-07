Life.Style.Live!

Local Latin jazz pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit checks in from Niagara Falls

Latin jazz pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit is a familiar face to “Life.Style.Live!” viewers.

He travels the world performing and we’re catching up with him along his stops.

Friday, Pavel joined us live from Niagara Falls, Canada.

Watch the video above to learn why he’s there and what his next stop will be.

For more from Pavel, follow him here.