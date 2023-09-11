Local organization launches program to improve literacy skills for Indy students

Lauren Lopez, the Director of Racial Equity at The Mind Trust, sheds light on the transformative Go Farther Literacy Fund, a program initiated by The Mind Trust to combat the pressing literacy crisis in our city and ensure that all students read at or above their grade level.

Jessica Davis, a parent involved in the program, also joined to share her insight on how this program has impacted her little ones.

Launched in March 2021, this program draws inspiration from The People’s Literacy Fund in Oakland, California, which was founded by Dr. Charles Cole, III, Founder of Energy Convertors.

The Go Farther Literacy Fund aims to provide funding for innovative literacy-focused projects serving K-12 students in Center Township.

What sets it apart is its inclusivity, welcoming ideas not only from schools and organizations but also from individuals in the communities directly impacted.

Parents, guardians, family members, friends, and neighbors are encouraged to participate, fostering a community-driven approach to literacy improvement.

The importance of literacy as the foundation for educational success and an enhanced quality of life cannot be overstated.

The Go Farther Literacy Fund encourages applications from a diverse range of sources, with awarded funds varying from $150 to $5,000.

The hope is that this initiative will enable Center Township families to go farther, both physically and figuratively.

The impact of this program has been tangible, with projects such as lending libraries, toddler book clubs, ELL literacy support programs, creative writing initiatives, and more receiving support.

To apply or learn more, individuals can visit themindtrust.org/gofarther and become part of this collective effort to transform literacy outcomes in the community.