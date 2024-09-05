Local organization plans event, raising awareness for Parkinson’s Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Moving Day is a one-day event at Connor Prairie to help raise awareness for Parkinson’s Disease.

The event is happening on Saturday, September 21 at 9 a.m.

Join together as a community to honor loved ones with Parkinson’s disease.

Raise awareness, support the life-changing work of the Parkinson’s Foundation, and celebrate movement, proven to help manage Parkinson’s symptoms.

Whether you take part on a team or join as an individual, move with thousands of supporters who share a common goal of fighting Parkinson’s disease.

Leading up to the event, participants and teams fundraise to help the Parkinson’s Foundation provide everything people with Parkinson’s need to live better.

From lifesaving resources to delivering quality care to more than 196,700 people living with Parkinson’s, to improving Parkinson’s treatments through research.

The Parkinson’s Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure.

In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience, and passion of our global Parkinson’s community. For more information on Parkinson’s disease, visit www.parkinson.org.