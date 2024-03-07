Local organization to host event celebrating Black love and marriage

Black Love Matters is a celebratory tribute to Black Marriage Day, an annual observance held on March 26th, dedicated to fostering, nurturing, and amplifying positive portrayals of Black Love.

Scheduled for March 23, 2024, at the Intimate Space Indy situated on the northwest side of Indianapolis, this event serves as a platform for embracing and celebrating the strength and resilience of Black couples.

Love Minus Limits, a dedicated relationship development organization passionately advocates for the flourishing of Black Couples.

Their mission is to dismantle barriers, negative stereotypes, and narratives that undermine the value and significance of Black relationships.

Through curated events, marriage enrichment programs, and annual retreats, Love Minus Limits creates a supportive and empowering space where couples can cultivate joy, find inspiration, and experience personal empowerment within their relationships.

Love Minus Limits is conducting a giveaway for a complimentary VIP ticket.

To participate, individuals are invited to follow Love Minus Limits on social media, tag friends in relationships to join and share the giveaway post.

The winner of the VIP ticket will be announced on Monday, March 11th, adding an element of excitement and engagement to the buildup of Black Love Matters.