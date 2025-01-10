Local restaurant Subito to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, the owner of Subito, Chuck Brezina, visited the “Life.Style.Live!” studio with some exciting news: Subito will be featured on an upcoming episode of “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives!”

The episode will air on The Food Network on Jan. 17 at 9:00 p.m.

Chuck shared some of the delicious soups available at Subito: a potato soup and an Italian sausage butternut squash soup.

“Life.Style.Live!” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams pose with Subito Owner Chuck Brezina. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

In the second segment, “Life.Style.Live!” Hosts Cody Adams and Felicia Michelle sampled Subito’s popular “Revelo” sandwich. The sandwich uses a house-made Pullman loaf smeared with garlic aioli, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapenos, and caramelized onions.

A pork shoulder marinated for 48 hours in a “mojo marinade” made with orange, lime and Mexican oregano is added to the sandwich. Finally, the sandwich is buttered and put on a panini press.

Chuck also brought an array of cookies, including flavors like M&M and molasses ginger snap.