Life.Style.Live!

Local Swedish organization to host Midsommar celebration

You’re invited to celebrate the summer solstice at the annual Midsommar celebration hosted by SVEA #253!

Midsummer is celebrated because In Sweden, the winters are very long and the days are very short with little sunlight. Midsummer celebrates the summer solstice and takes advantage of the longest days of the year with picnics and other fun outdoor activities.

Hannah Lindgren, SVEA253’s Cultural Leader, John Seest of Dans Norden, and Marie Lawlor of Skandelocity, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this event.

It’s happening on Sunday, June 26 at 2 p.m. at the Latvian Community Center (1008 W 64th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260). Kids are welcome! Tickets are $5 and can be paid at the door, but pre-registration is suggested.

Attendees will decorate the maypole with fresh flowers and then have music and dancing around the maypole before we go inside to eat a pitch-in style smorgasbord lunch.

Tables and chairs will be provided. Lunch will be pitch-in style, and they will assign what kind of dish (sweet or savory) you should bring with you as we get closer to the date!

SVEA is celebrating it’s 109th anniversary as an organization this year. They were founded to help bring together individuals with heritage/ties to Sweden and other Scandinavian countries to have fellowship and maintain our connection to our shared culture. They have monthly cultural presentations and celebrate three Swedish holidays: Midsummer, Kräftskiva and Lucia Day.

For more information, click here and to register to attend the event click here.