Locally owned Vino Villa offers over 400 wine selections in historic home

The concept for Vino Villa was born out of a love for wine, food, family, and friends. This wine bar and bistro inspired restaurant is located in a 118 year old home in Greenwood, Indiana!

Owners Paul and Laura Jacquin opened the restaurant in 2011, and it initially served wine and small plates. Nowadays, Vino Villa features a full menu with dishes made from scratch by Head Chef Andrew Kirby and Pastry Chef Jourdan Wilhoit. Guests can find delicious dishes like baked brie, Caprese salad, traditional meat lasagna, or prime rib. The restaurant also has a first come, first serve outdoor dining patio.

The historic venue provides a backdrop to both public and private events. Vino Villa hosts social activities like live music, wine tastings, educational classes and pairing dinners. Private events like birthday parties, business meetings, rehearsal dinners and even weddings are available as well. Fun fact: Paul is an ordained minister and has performed several weddings on site!

