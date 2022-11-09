Life.Style.Live!

Long history of Fullbeauty Brands in Indiana, job opportunities available now

Did you know the store Lane Bryant has a long history in Indiana?

It began when Fullbeauty Brands opened its doors in 1901 when a Lithuanian immigrant, Lena Bryant, lost her husband. She needed to make a living for herself and her son, so she sold a pair of diamond earrings to buy a sewing machine as she aspired to make it as a dressmaker in America.  

While applying for a checking account for her shop in Manhattan, a bank officer misspelled her name, thus changing her name to “Lane” and the company name became Lane Bryant Catalog.  

Carol Weaver, recruiting manager for FullBeauty Brands, and Celeste Romero, operations training manager for Fullbeauty Brands, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the history behind the companies brands, its mission, and the current job opportunities available. This includes multiple open positions in their Indianapolis facilities. 

The brand Lane Bryant is no longer a part of the FBB portfolio, but the original Lane Bryant catalog has been renamed as our Woman Within Catalog.

She made bridal gowns until her “Number 5” maternity tea dress became a runaway success. She found that many plus-size women were wearing her maternity collection since they didn’t have many stores to shop at. This became the inspiration for the first, and eventually the largest, plus-size catalog business.  

One of the original catalogs that launched in 1924 is still in circulation today and it’s a staple of their business model.

For more information, click here and to see their job opportunities, click here.

