Looking for a new career? Full Beauty Brands is now hiring

Full Beauty Brands focuses on full figured fashion for men and women, and the company has been located in Indianapolis since 1942! If you’re looking for a new career, Full Beauty Brands is hiring pickers, packers, and power equipment operators for the fulfillment centers.

Full Beauty Brands recruitment manager Carol Weaver joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about the benefits of working for the company. They offer weekly pay, an onsite gym, employee discounts, and growth opportunities.

Full Beauty Brands has two locations in Indiana: one in Indianapolis at 2300 Southeastern Ave and one in Plainfield at 3000 Reeves Road.

Even if you’re not looking for a new career, you can find full figured fashion here.

This content is made possible by Full Beauty Brands.