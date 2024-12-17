Lori Cardwell Photography captures authenticity and empowerment through magazine-style portraits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lori Cardwell, owner of Lori Cardwell Photography, is turning heads with her distinctive magazine-style portraits. Cardwell empowers her clients by capturing their genuine expressions, helping them to feel confident and authentic in front of the camera.

On Tuesday, Lori spoke with “Life.Style.Live!” host Felicia Michelle about her photography.

Cardwell, who founded her business in 2018, specializes in portraits that showcase a person’s true self, rather than the stiff, forced smiles often associated with traditional photoshoots. During each shoot, she works directly with her clients to ease their nerves and ensure they feel comfortable, allowing their natural emotions to shine in every shot.

Clients will receive digital copies of their session. Cardwell also offers prints that can be displayed in the home or given as gifts.

Lori Cardwell is offering a promotion until the end of the year. Any gift cards purchased will receive (BOGO) Buy One Get One, of equal value!

For more information on Lori Cardwell Photography and to book a session, visit loricardwell.com.