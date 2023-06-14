Lou Malnati’s Pizza shares tips for grilling pizza

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is getting ready for Father’s Day grilling, and Peter “Pete” Conway, the Market Manager, shared the exciting details. To celebrate dads and grads, what better way than enjoying Chicago-style pizza from Lou Malnati’s on the grill? Pete suggests picking up a frozen or half-baked Lou Malnati’s pizza and heating it up on the grill for that fresh-from-the-oven taste.

(WISH Photos)

The grilling directions are simple, with the grill prepared for indirect cooking over medium heat. The pizzas are placed on the center of the grill, and after 40-45 minutes (for cheese pizzas) or 50-55 minutes (for sausage or pepperoni pizzas), they are ready when the crust is nicely browned and the cheese is gooey. For half-baked pizzas, the cooking time is halved. Pete highlights two fan favorites: the Deep Dish Malnati Chicago Classic with lean sausage, extra mozzarella cheese, and vine-ripened tomato sauce on Buttercrust, and the Deep Dish “Lou” with spinach mix, mushrooms, sliced roma tomatoes, and a blend of mozzarella, romano, and cheddar cheese on garlic Buttercrust. Lou Malnati’s also offers thin-crust pizza and appetizers like the new Sweet Heat Wings.

Additionally, Lou Malnati’s is rallying fans to support their petition for an official deep dish pizza emoji. Pizza lovers can visit the change.org petition to vote for their favorite emoji design and sign the official petition to support the cause directed at Unicode Consortium.