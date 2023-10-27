Search
Lou Malnati’s pizzeria introduces meatball marinara pizza

by: Divine Triplett
In honor of National Pizza Month this October, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is launching their delectable Meatball Marinara Pizza.

Available in both deep dish and thin crust, this limited-time menu item combines the best of two beloved classics: the deep dish pizza and the iconic meatball sandwich.

Crafted with Lou’s signature vine-ripened tomato sauce, perfectly pizza-sized meatballs, and gooey mozzarella, it’s a meat lover’s comfort food dream come true.

But that’s not all – Lou’s is also offering a new Family Dinner Deal, designed to bring families together around the table during the busy holiday season.

With options for pizza, sides, dessert, and a Deep Dish Dialogue Game, this deal offers convenience, value, and a chance for families to connect while savoring Lou Malnati’s iconic pizzas.

Don’t miss out on this flavorful celebration of pizza!

