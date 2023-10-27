Lou Malnati’s pizzeria introduces meatball marinara pizza

In honor of National Pizza Month this October, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is launching their delectable Meatball Marinara Pizza.

Available in both deep dish and thin crust, this limited-time menu item combines the best of two beloved classics: the deep dish pizza and the iconic meatball sandwich.

Crafted with Lou’s signature vine-ripened tomato sauce, perfectly pizza-sized meatballs, and gooey mozzarella, it’s a meat lover’s comfort food dream come true.

But that’s not all – Lou’s is also offering a new Family Dinner Deal, designed to bring families together around the table during the busy holiday season.

With options for pizza, sides, dessert, and a Deep Dish Dialogue Game, this deal offers convenience, value, and a chance for families to connect while savoring Lou Malnati’s iconic pizzas.

Don’t miss out on this flavorful celebration of pizza!