‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ casts previews new season

The cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is focusing on their music and working together to create their first group album.

New songs are coming from artists like Spice, Rasheeda, Amy Luciani, Renni Rucci, and Scrappy.

They are also managing their personal lives, including family, careers, and relationships. Rapper Young Joc joined us to share more information!

After a successful fashion show, Rasheeda and Kirk plan to grow their fashion business. However, they face old issues with Jasmine, Kirk’s child’s mother, over child support. Spice, celebrating 25 years in music with her album “Mirror 25,” wants to create a legendary Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta album, but only the best cast members will be included.

Renni Rucci is excited about her baby boy and shares her pregnancy journey with fans. Saucy Santana, moving on from Zell, focuses on his new relationship and representing the LGBTQIA+ community with his music. Bambi is starting fresh after her breakup with Scrappy and is dating someone new while reevaluating her friendships. Karlie Redd is dating a 35-year-old entrepreneur named TLo, but her diva behavior is causing problems with her friends.

Yung Joc is known for his 2006 hit single “It’s Goin’ Down,” which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100. This was the lead single from his debut album, New Joc City (2006). His second album, Hustlenomics (2007), also peaked at number three on the Billboard 200. He is also famous for his guest appearance on T-Pain’s 2007 single “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’),” which topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Saucy Santana started as a makeup artist for the hip-hop duo City Girls and launched his music career in February 2019 with “Walk Em Like A Dog.” He appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Miami and gained fame in 2021 with his singles “Walk” and “Here We Go,” which went viral on TikTok. He also released “Material Girl” and its remix “Material Gworrllllllll!” with Madonna.