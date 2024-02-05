Love is in the air! Marion County Clerk’s Office hosting weddings 2024

Get married in the Marion County Clerk’s office

The Marion County Clerk’s Office is happy to announce that it will host public wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day once again.

The ceremonies will take place at the Clerk’s office in room W-122 of the City-County Building. Couples who want a simple civil ceremony or vow renewal can visit the Clerk’s office between 9 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, February 14.

Instead of an officiant’s fee, couples are asked to contribute a minimum of $50 to the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign, which aims to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

To get married on Valentine’s Day, couples need to have a valid marriage license.

The fee for Marion County residents is $25. If you live outside Marion County, including Hoosier couples, you should apply for your license in your home county, even if you plan to marry in Indianapolis.

The marriage license fee for out-of-state and out-of-county residents is $65.

Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell is excited about hosting these ceremonies on Valentine’s Day.

She sees it as a great opportunity for couples to celebrate their love and commitment while also bringing attention to cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

Couples who want to participate can sign up by calling (317) 327-4739.

Since space is limited, it’s recommended to register early.