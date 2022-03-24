Life.Style.Live!

Love Thy Neighborhood Awards to celebrate people transforming Central Indiana neighborhoods

by: Tierra Carpenter
Megan Bulla, LISC Indianapolis Communications Officer, joined us Thursday to share everything you need to know about this year’s “Love Thy Neighborhood Awards,” what they mean to the community development organizations across Central Indiana, how some inspiring stories are making a difference and more!

LISC Indianapolis started the Love Thy Neighborhood Awards in 2017 to celebrate people and organizations that are transforming their neighborhoods as community game-changers that are making a difference. Each year, 12 organizations or projects are recognized as finalists for their role in impacting livability, opportunity, vitality and education in their neighborhoods. Each category winner is awarded $2,500 in unrestricted funds to help further their mission.

Award categories include:

Livability – Creating healthy, active and beautiful places

Opportunity – Fostering entrepreneurship and employment

Vitality – Reviving a growing and diverse population

Education – Offering excellent lifelong learning opportunities

In addition, a $5,000 People’s Choice Award will be given, determined by viewers through an online voting process following the broadcast.

The application deadline is this Sunday, March 28 at midnight. Any Central Indiana organization can apply.

You can watch the 6th Annual Love Thy Neighborhoods Awards on WISH-TV this summer.

For more information about the Love Thy Neighborhood Awards and LISC Indianapolis, visit lisc.org/indianapolis/events/love-thy-neighborhood-awards.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LISC INDIANAPOLIS.

