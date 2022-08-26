Life.Style.Live!

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship happens Saturday in Crawfordsville

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, and it’s currently in the midst of its milestone 50th anniversary season.

The 9th running of the Ironman National from Crawfordsville’s Ironman Raceway takes place on Saturday, August 27.

Tim Cotter is the event’s director, and he joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what people can expect at the raceway this weekend.

The Ironman event will serve as the penultimate race of the season (Round 11 of 12) and will play a crucial role in the battle for the championship.

Even though its the youngest event in Pro Motocross, Ironman has quickly become a celebrated tradition in American motocross. The close proximity to the motorsports mecca that is Indianapolis provides a truly unique atmosphere, where a passion for racing lends itself to a compelling event as fans bring more excitement and the riders respond by getting even more out of themselves. Ironman always produces some of the summer’s best racing and this is a big reason why. It’s an even every athlete wants to win.

Fittingly, the landmark 50th anniversary season has produced some of the best action of any championship in recent memory. A historic battle for the prestigious 450 Class crown is coming down to the wire and features one of the sport’s most established stars, recent ESPY Award recipient and multi-time champion Eli Tomac, versus rising star Chase Sexton, who has taken a big step this summer as an elite competitor and is destined to become a leader in the sport for years to come. Currently, just a single point separates these two riders with 2 races remaining in what is now the closest title fight in the history of the sport.

The field of talent at Ironman will be a global showcase of the fittest and most gifted athletes in motorsports. A start-studded field of international talent features not only the biggest names in America, but also Germany, France, Australia, Japan, Great Britain, and more.

