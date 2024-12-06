Macizo restaurant brings a unique fusion of Mexican and Peruvian cuisines to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH)- Owners of Macizo Restaurant, Luz and Omar Gonza, visited the Life.Style.Live studio on Friday to talk about their new restaurant Macizo, which blends Mexican-Peruvian dishes in a tasty fusion.

Macizo is a new restaurant concept that combines the best Mexican and Peruvian cuisines, focusing on fresh ingredients, exciting flavors, and creative and homey fusion dishes. The restaurant also prides itself on its homemade sourdough and focaccia bread.

“Mexican and Peruvian may seem a little bit similar, but they also have a lot of differences, especially the seasonings,” Luz said. “I truly believe that they complement each other perfectly.”

In the first segment, Luz shows hosts Cody Adams and Felicia Michelle how to make torta de carnitas.





Torta de Carnitas Recipe Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes



Ingredients Foccacia

Carnitas

1 lb Pork Butt

2 lb Lard

1 tsp Garlic Paste

1 tbsp Salt

0.5 Cup Orange Juice

2 Bay Leaves

Sour Cream

Avocado

Sarza Criolla

Onions

Cilantro

Lime Juice

Salt

Pepper

Bean Salad

Pinto Beans

Onions

Cilantro

Lime Juice

Salt

Pepper Instructions for Carnitas Heat the lard in a pot, when it is hot, add the pork butt in pieces.

Add the rest of the ingredients and cook on high heat for 15 minutes.

Lower to medium heat and let i cook for 1 hour 30 minutes.

Drain and reserve lard.

Instructions for Sarza Criolla

Cut the onions into slices.

Chop the cilantro.

Miz all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Instructions for Bean Salad

Soak pinto beans overnight.

Cook pinto beans in water.

When the beans are fully cooked, drain the water.

Chop the onion into small pieces.

Chop the cilantro.

Mix the pinto beans with the rest of the ingredients.

Instructions for Torta de Carnitas

Slice the focaccia bread and warm it up in the oven.

Once the bread is warmed, add one half add sour cream and sliced avocado.

Reheat the carnitas and put them on top on avocado.

Add the sarza criolla.

Serve with a side of bean salad and pickled jalapenos. Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood Like this recipe? Follow us on Facebook for more! Follow WISH-TV on Facebook

Pt. 2 Macizo

In the second segment, Luz showed off the finished torta de carnitas and had Cody and Felicia try her tiradito, a Peruvian raw fish dish in a spicy sauce.