Macizo restaurant brings a unique fusion of Mexican and Peruvian cuisines to Indianapolis

Pt. 1 Macizo

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH)- Owners of Macizo Restaurant, Luz and Omar Gonza, visited the Life.Style.Live studio on Friday to talk about their new restaurant Macizo, which blends Mexican-Peruvian dishes in a tasty fusion.

Macizo is a new restaurant concept that combines the best Mexican and Peruvian cuisines, focusing on fresh ingredients, exciting flavors, and creative and homey fusion dishes. The restaurant also prides itself on its homemade sourdough and focaccia bread.

“Mexican and Peruvian may seem a little bit similar, but they also have a lot of differences, especially the seasonings,” Luz said. “I truly believe that they complement each other perfectly.”

In the first segment, Luz shows hosts Cody Adams and Felicia Michelle how to make torta de carnitas.

Torta de Carnitas


Torta de Carnitas

Servings

4

servings

Prep time

30

minutes

Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • Foccacia

  • Carnitas

  • 1 lb Pork Butt

  • 2 lb Lard

  • 1 tsp Garlic Paste

  • 1 tbsp Salt

  • 0.5 Cup Orange Juice

  • 2 Bay Leaves

  • Sour Cream

  • Avocado

  • Sarza Criolla

  • Onions

  • Cilantro

  • Lime Juice

  • Salt

  • Pepper

  • Bean Salad

  • Pinto Beans

  • Onions

  • Cilantro

  • Lime Juice

  • Salt

  • Pepper

Instructions for Carnitas

  • Heat the lard in a pot, when it is hot, add the pork butt in pieces.
  • Add the rest of the ingredients and cook on high heat for 15 minutes.
  • Lower to medium heat and let i cook for 1 hour 30 minutes.
  • Drain and reserve lard.
  • Instructions for Sarza Criolla
  • Cut the onions into slices.
  • Chop the cilantro.
  • Miz all the ingredients together in a bowl.
  • Instructions for Bean Salad 
  • Soak pinto beans overnight.
  • Cook pinto beans in water.
  • When the beans are fully cooked, drain the water.
  • Chop the onion into small pieces.
  • Chop the cilantro.
  • Mix the pinto beans with the rest of the ingredients.
  • Instructions for Torta de Carnitas 
  • Slice the focaccia bread and warm it up in the oven. 
  • Once the bread is warmed, add one half add sour cream and sliced avocado.
  • Reheat the carnitas and put them on top on avocado.
  • Add the sarza criolla. 
  • Serve with a side of bean salad and pickled jalapenos.

Pt. 2 Macizo

In the second segment, Luz showed off the finished torta de carnitas and had Cody and Felicia try her tiradito, a Peruvian raw fish dish in a spicy sauce.

Tiradito


Tiradito

Servings

1

servings

Prep time

30

minutes

Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • Tuna

  • Leche de Tigre

  • 1 Cup Oil

  • 2 oz Ginger

  • 3 oz Onion

  • 1 oz Cilantro

  • 2 oz Garlic

  • 7 oz Celery

  • 2 Cups Lime juice

  • 2.5 tsp Salt

  • 1.5 oz Fish

  • Ají Amarillo paste

  • 20 oz Aji Amarillo

  • 1 Cup Oil

  • 1 tsp Salt

  • Chalaquita

  • Canchita

  • Onions

  • Serranos

  • Cilantro

  • Leche de tigre

Directions for Leche de Tigre

  • Confit the ginger, onion, cilantro, garlic, celery in oil on low heat for 1 hout.
  • Drain all the oil.
  • Add the veggies to a blender with the lime juice, salt and fish.
  • Strain and reserve the leche de tigre.
  • Instructions for Ají Amarillo Paste
  • Blanch on hot water the ají amarillo without veins and seeds.
  • Put the ají amarillo in a blender with oil and salt.
  • Strain and remove.
  • Instructions for Chalaquita
  • In a pot toast with oil the Peruvian corn (chullpe). Add salt at the end and reserve.
  • Mix the canchita wiith chopped onions, chopped cilantro, chopped serranos and add leche de tigre.
  • Reserve.
  • Instructions for Tiradito
  • Thinly slice the tuna, put it in a bowl with leche de tigre.
  • In a bowl, mix leche de tigre with paste.
  • On a plate, put the leche de tigre with the ají amarillo paste. On top, the sliced tuna and then the chalaquita.

