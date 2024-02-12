Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Mackenzie Wilmoth shares musical journey

Mackenzie Wilmoth shares musical journey

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Mackenzie’s musical journey started at the age of twelve and was ignited by a Christmas gift of a guitar.

Her debut single, “Know Your Name,” unveiled in May 2016, laid the foundation for a remarkable ascent.

In 2021, Mackenzie released her album, “Nonfiction.” Despite facing adversity in the form of a rare sarcoma, Mackenzie’s unwavering resolve propelled her through a triumphant battle, emerging cancer-free in September 2022. Her music, characterized by intricate storytelling and genuine authenticity, invites listeners into a realm of empathetic connection.

Now based in Lexington, KY, while gracing stages throughout Kentuckiana, Mackenzie continues to craft melodies that strike a chord with her audience, teasing glimpses of her latest creations through her social media channels.

Her journey shows her resilience, while her music exposes the complexities of the human condition. It’s truly a story worth listening to.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Watch ‘Ride’ every Monday on...
CW 8 /
Indiana Owned: Valentine’s Day gifts
Life.Style.Live! /
Why two cats are better...
Life.Style.Live! /
Texas Roadhouse: Indiana meat-cutter seeks...
Life.Style.Live! /
Ocean Prime offering Valentine’s Day...
Life.Style.Live! /
Target: Tips for hosting a...
Life.Style.Live! /
Pavel’s World: How to make...
Life.Style.Live! /
Noah’s Animal Hospitals: Practicing proper...
News /