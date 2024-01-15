Madam Walker Legacy Center will kick off NBA All-Star Weekend with 17th Annual All-Star Gospel Celebration

The 17th Annual All-Star Gospel Celebration will kick off NBA All-Star Weekend with an unforgettable celebration at the Madam Walker Legacy Center! The gospel concert will top off on Thursday, February 15 at 7:00 p.m. Executive Producer of the celebration Tomeka Holyfield visited “Life.Style.Live!” to share more details about the must-attend event.

The concert honors NBA players, NBA legends, community leasers, and Indy’s hometown heroes. The celebration will be hosted by NBA Veteran and former National Basketball Players Association VP Maurice “Mo” Evans, three-time NBA All-Star Host Jacinda Jacobs and more.

This year’s performers include Grammy Award-winning artists Dante Bowe and Kelontae Gavin, along with gospel saxophonist Angella Christie and FOX’s “The Four” winner Evvie McKinney.

Actor and comedian Mike Epps; his wife, Kyra Epps; and Indiana Pacers forward-center Oscar Tshiebwe will receive special awards during the event.

To purchase tickets to the event click here.