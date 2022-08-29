Life.Style.Live!

Maddie Smiles to collect toys this week in honor of late Indiana teen

8 years ago, a Indianapolis woman named Maddie Ross passed away unexpectedly, but now, her legacy lives on with the Maddie Smiles Toy Drive.

Ross was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, but defied the odds and lived for nearly 20 years until passing away from complications during gall bladder surgery on June 29, 2014.

Paula Strauss, founder of Maddie Smiles, and Lacy Ross, co-founder of Maddie Smiles, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the annual toy drive happening in Ross’s honor during the week she would’ve turned 28 years old.

The Maddie Smiles toy drive began before Ross’s family’s first Christmas without her. They decided to turn our grief into something positive and something Maddie would be proud of.

The family also owns Moo & Lou Frozen Treats, which helps them do more acts of kindness and purchase things like crafts for acts of kindness.

They are currently working on opening their first Moo & Lou brick and mortar which will also be their home base for Maddie Smiles! This will make it easier to have Maddie Smiles Family nights where people can come and participate in doing acts of kindness crafts. Also, random fact, they love to dress up like minions at their events.

Drop off locations for Riley Children’s Hospital toy drive:

Sunday’s Homemade Ice Cream:

9922 East 79th St.

Indianapolis, IN 45256

Breaded Bagel:

7305 East 96th st

Indianapolis, IN 46250

Fort Ben Farmers Market:

Thursday’s only from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

8920 Otis Ave

Lawrence, IN 4621

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook: Maddie Smiles Random Acts of Kindness

Instagram: @MaddieSmiles4

Twitter: @MaddieSmiles4