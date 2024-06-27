Magical Vacation Planner: Making dream vacations come true

Magical Vacation Planner (MVP) was started in 2006 by Jamie Ane Eubanks and her husband, J.J. Eubanks, a former professional basketball player.

Today, MVP is a top company known for providing some of the best vacation planning services in the industry through its independent contractors.

MVP is an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner, meaning they are experts at planning Disney vacations. The company operates through three branches:

MVP Parks: For planning visits to theme parks. MVP Cruising: For planning cruises. MVP Getaways: For planning other types of vacations.

Why Choose MVP: Magical Vacation Planner aims to provide a magical and stress-free vacation planning service. The best part is that this service comes at no extra cost to clients beyond the price of their vacation package.

MVP wants to become a well-known name in the travel world. They strive to achieve this through hard work, new ideas, and honesty.

Their goal is to keep positively impacting people’s lives for many years to come.

With MVP, planning a vacation is easy and enjoyable, allowing families to focus on making memories