Magicians come together to perform during College Football Playoff

The city of Indianapolis wants to show just how magical Indiana can be by providing not just one but four Indiana magicians to perform magic for those traveling near and far surrounding the 2022 College Football Championships.

They will be performing on January 8 -10 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Georgia St. near the Convention Center.

Taylor Martin, Indy Magic magician, and Christopher Allen, magician, joined us today to give us a preview of the kinds of tricks you can expect to see!



Other magicians that will be featured are “The Amazing Barry” and Daniel Lee.



They are all members of at least one of the two largest and most prestigious magic societies.