Life.Style.Live!

Magicians come together to perform during College Football Playoff

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The city of Indianapolis wants to show just how magical Indiana can be by providing not just one but four Indiana magicians to perform magic for those traveling near and far surrounding the 2022 College Football Championships.

They will be performing on January 8 -10 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Georgia St. near the Convention Center. 

Taylor Martin, Indy Magic magician, and Christopher Allen, magician, joined us today to give us a preview of the kinds of tricks you can expect to see!

Other magicians that will be featured are “The Amazing Barry” and Daniel Lee.

They are all members of at least one of the two largest and most prestigious magic societies.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

500-drone light shows to happen as part of College Football Playoff

College Football /

Coroner: Girl, 2, found dead in Bartholomew County river had drowned

Crime Watch 8 /

Man arrested in connection with interstate shooting

News /

Enter to win a gift pack from WISH-TV and The CW!

Contests /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.