Mainstream: Combining rock, funk, and soul

MAINSTREAM, an Indianapolis band comprising a group of exceptionally talented local musicians, is making waves in Indianapolis!

The ensemble, consisting of Steve Donahoe, Antony Winfrey, Kenna Loren, Solo, James, and Kelly, skillfully blends rock, funk, and soul into a captivating performance that leaves audiences dancing, singing, and vibing.

Their performances feature a harmonious mix of originals and covers, showcasing the band’s versatility and ability to connect with diverse musical tastes.

Winfrey commands the stage with a powerful presence, while Loren adds her soulful vocals to the mix.

Solo, masterfully playing the piano, creates a melodic foundation, complemented by the rhythmic beats of James on drums and the bass lines from Kelly.

Steve, the skilled guitarist, adds the finishing touches.

Together, MAINSTREAM stands out not only for its individual talents but for the collective magic it creates, bringing people through the universal language of music.