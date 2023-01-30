Life.Style.Live!

Make a difference in your community with Trusted Mentors for National Mentoring Month

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted:

January is National Mentoring Month, and the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community. Jeri Warner, Executive Director of Trusted Mentors, and mentor Drew Watson joined us today to share the benefits of mentoring.

Trusted Mentors connects trained volunteer mentors with adults to help more people succeed at staying housed and out of prison.  Everyone the organization mentors is over 18 and includes young adults aging out of foster care, adults leaving homelessness or prison.

To become a mentor, you must be 25 or over and able to make the commitment to being consistent and dependable. Whether you are a business professional or formerly homeless, your knowledge and life experiences can help one of our mentees make the positive changes they desire for a more successful future.

For more information on Trusted Mentors, visit their website.

