Make the most of summer feat. parenting expert Joyce Brewer

Summer is in full swing, and it’s important to find creative ways to keep families busy and have some fun.

Parenting expert Joyce Brewer, an Emmy Award-winner and creator of the “Mommy-Talk-Show.com” blog, joined us to help with some great ideas to harness the last bit of summer fun before school starts.

Brewer’s Best Suggestions for Family Fun:

Backyard Favorites

Create great food with a ‘side’ of good times. Enjoy BBQs, picnics, and outdoor dining to make the most of your backyard. Simple activities like setting up a small pool, playing yard games, or having a family movie night under the stars can add to the fun.

End of Summer Road Trips

Pack up the car for a road trip and take advantage of end-of-summer steals and deals. Whether it’s a short drive to a nearby attraction or a longer journey to a new destination, road trips can be a great way to bond and explore.

Menu Magic

Discover foods and desserts that are perfect for making memories. Try new recipes together, bake cookies, or create fun summer treats like homemade ice cream. Cooking as a family can be both fun and educational.

Gaming Greatness

A family that plays games together can bond uniquely. Board games, card games, or even video games can be a great way to spend quality time together. Pick games that everyone enjoys and make it a regular part of your summer routine.

Joyce Brewer’s tips are designed to help you make the most out of the lazy days of summer. With easy backyard fixes, the best times to book a vacation, and ways to keep your family engaged, you can ensure a fun and memorable summer for everyone.