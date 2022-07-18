Life.Style.Live!

Making Memories Classic Pickleball Tournament happens in Greenwood next weekend

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, and it is considered the nation’s fastest-growing sport. Dr. David Mandelbaum, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter board member, and his wife, Anna joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their upcoming Pickleball event.

The couple is taking their passion for the game and turning it into a fundraiser in honor of David’s parents, Dr. Isidore (Iz) Mandelbaum and Germaine (Gerry) Mandelbaum, both of whom died with dementia.

Mandelbaum will host the inaugural Making Memories Classic pickleball tournament from July 29 – 31 at Craig Park in Greenwood, Indiana. The tournament will be co-hosted by Jade and Jackie Kawamoto, twin sisters who played tennis at Greenwood High School and the University of Dayton and now play for Major League Pickleball.

“I strongly believe that using the fun, excitement and competitiveness of pickleball to support such an important cause as the fight against Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will serve to honor and memorialize my parents in a way they deserve,” Mandelbaum said.

The tournament will feature round robin play on seven outdoor courts with doubles and singles events. Registration is $30 and includes a t-shirt, player swag and three levels of medals. There will also be a pro exhibition match and food trucks. The deadline to register is July 15.

“We are looking to have between 150 and 200 players in the tournament and many interested spectators in the park that weekend,” continued Mandelbaum. “It will afford us not only the opportunity to generate lots of revenue, all of which will go to the Alzheimer’s Association, but will create an audience for some brief presentations and announcements we’ll be making to provide education regarding dementia, our organization and the cause we’re there to support.”

“We are thrilled to have Jade and Jackie Kawamoto on board to co-host this event,” said Amy Cameron, Pickleballtournaments.com. “They are nationally known pickleball players, and we believe this will help bring in pickleball enthusiasts from across Indiana and even surrounding states. It promises to be a great tournament.”

The fundraising goal for the event is $25,000. Registration is available here.