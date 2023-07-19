Mandy Moore shares love for cats

Renowned for her multifaceted talent as a producer, singer, songwriter, and actress, Mandy Moore is no stranger to captivating stories. However, what many may not know is that she is a lifelong cat lover. Joining forces with Purina Cat Chow as they celebrate their sixtieth anniversary and the profound impact of cats on our lives, Moore is excited to share her passion for feline companions. As she joins the conversation, she delves into the significance of cats in her life and her involvement with the Cat Chow 60 Years, 60 Stories program.

Mandy Moore’s collaboration with Purina Cat Chow not only celebrates the bond between humans and their feline friends but also sheds light on heartwarming tales that showcase the profound impact cats have on our lives. Through their joint efforts, they aim to inspire and uplift cat lovers around the world. With Moore’s genuine passion and involvement, the Cat Chow 60 Years, 60 Stories program promises to be an enchanting journey into the lives of these cherished companions.