Life.Style.Live!

Mardi Gras celebrations coming to Delphi

New Orleans came to us today on “Life.Style.Live!,” and this weekend it’s coming to Delphi!

Robin Williams of Delphi Opera House and Patti Brown of Treasures “In the Woods” Restaurant in Delphi joined us today to share what you can expect at the city’s Mardi Gras events and to give us a taste of delicacies offered on Mardi Gras at several restaurants throughout the city. Here’s more from them:

We are really excited that our inaugural Mardi Gras Blues Ball concert has inspired a City-Wide Celebration in Delphi.









There are two signature events featured on Saturday, February 26th. The Mardi Gras Delphi Parade takes place at 12 noon on the downtown Delphi Parade Route.

Regional businesses and civic groups will sponsor wagon “floats” and throw signature items and/or beads.

The Mardi Gras Blues Ball fundraiser at the Delphi Opera House starts at 6:30 pm and will feature New Orleans cuisine, a cocktail hour and costume contest, followed by the concert featuring Duke Tumatoe and Mike Milligan.

For more information visit:

facebook.com/delphioperahouse

delphioperahouse.org