Marilyn Moss on her new book ‘Mountain Girl: From Barefoot to Boardroom’

In her highly acclaimed memoir, “Mountain Girl: From Barefoot to Boardroom” (Islandport Press, Available Now), Author Marilyn Moss shares an enthralling account of her remarkable journey. From her humble beginnings on an Appalachian farm to becoming an executive in a multimillion-dollar company and marrying into the renowned Rockefeller family, Marilyn’s story is one of resilience and staying true to herself. Despite facing overwhelming challenges, such as the untimely death of her father and the pressure to shed her identity, Marilyn’s determination and tenacity led her to encounters with notable figures like Andy Warhol and Julia Child. Through her fast-paced and engrossing narrative, Marilyn illustrates the power of staying determined, persevering through difficulties, and embracing one’s true self. Her memoir is a testament to her trail-blazing spirit and her unwavering commitment to making a difference.