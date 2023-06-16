Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Marilyn Moss on her new book ‘Mountain Girl: From Barefoot to Boardroom’

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

In her highly acclaimed memoir, “Mountain Girl: From Barefoot to Boardroom” (Islandport Press, Available Now), Author Marilyn Moss shares an enthralling account of her remarkable journey. From her humble beginnings on an Appalachian farm to becoming an executive in a multimillion-dollar company and marrying into the renowned Rockefeller family, Marilyn’s story is one of resilience and staying true to herself. Despite facing overwhelming challenges, such as the untimely death of her father and the pressure to shed her identity, Marilyn’s determination and tenacity led her to encounters with notable figures like Andy Warhol and Julia Child. Through her fast-paced and engrossing narrative, Marilyn illustrates the power of staying determined, persevering through difficulties, and embracing one’s true self. Her memoir is a testament to her trail-blazing spirit and her unwavering commitment to making a difference.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Food Truck Friday: Sloppy’s
Life.Style.Live! /
Anthony Nunziata performs in Carmel
Life.Style.Live! /
Behind the Bricks: Inside the...
Life.Style.Live! /
Kid-ing with Kayla: TBall Recap
Life.Style.Live! /
On The Aisle: ‘People, Places...
Life.Style.Live! /
Calling all golfers! Join the...
Life.Style.Live! /
WonderRoad returns to Garfield Park
Life.Style.Live! /
Vic’s BBQ: Now open at...
Life.Style.Live! /